The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $101.38 Million Holdings in The AES Co. (NYSE:AESC)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lessened its position in shares of The AES Co. (NYSE:AESC – Free Report) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,243,490 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,036 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in AES were worth $101,382,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in shares of AES during the 1st quarter worth approximately $126,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AES during the 1st quarter worth approximately $131,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of AES during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $219,000. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of AES during the 1st quarter worth approximately $228,000. Finally, Calamos Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of AES by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,000 after buying an additional 903 shares during the period.
AES Price Performance
NYSE AESC opened at $66.55 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.76. The AES Co. has a 12-month low of $47.69 and a 12-month high of $104.45.
AES Announces Dividend
About AES
The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than AES
- Best Stocks Under $10.00
- The bottom is in for this beaten-down retailer.
- NYSE Stocks Give Investors a Variety of Quality Options
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 11/20 – 11/24
- What Does the Consumer Price Index Measure?
- Rollercoaster week for Safety Shot, stock surges, shorts stirred
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AESC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The AES Co. (NYSE:AESC – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for AES Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AES and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.