The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $108.79 Million Holdings in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company decreased its holdings in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 483,983 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 3,320 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.26% of IQVIA worth $108,785,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Old North State Trust LLC grew its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 342.2% in the 1st quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 597 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in shares of IQVIA in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC bought a new stake in shares of IQVIA in the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of IQVIA in the 1st quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of IQVIA in the 1st quarter worth about $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.82% of the company’s stock.

Get IQVIA alerts:

IQVIA Stock Up 1.2 %

IQVIA stock opened at $212.01 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $196.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $208.01. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $167.42 and a fifty-two week high of $241.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.63, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Insider Buying and Selling at IQVIA

IQVIA ( NYSE:IQV Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The medical research company reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.08. IQVIA had a net margin of 7.51% and a return on equity of 29.60%. The business had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.78 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 9.2 EPS for the current year.

In other IQVIA news, insider Constantinos Panagos sold 27,317 shares of IQVIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.67, for a total value of $5,700,238.39. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,973,547.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $240.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 price objective on shares of IQVIA in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of IQVIA in a research report on Friday, October 6th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $255.00 to $281.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $236.57.

Get Our Latest Research Report on IQVIA

IQVIA Company Profile

(Free Report)

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IQV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for IQVIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQVIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.