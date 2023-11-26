The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $76.47 Million Stock Holdings in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Free Report) by 5.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,317,609 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after buying an additional 71,948 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.23% of SEA worth $76,474,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SE. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of SEA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $237,386,000. Charles Lim Capital Ltd lifted its position in shares of SEA by 150.0% in the second quarter. Charles Lim Capital Ltd now owns 5,000,000 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $290,200,000 after buying an additional 2,999,800 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of SEA by 92.1% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,418,102 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $409,473,000 after buying an additional 1,638,408 shares during the last quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of SEA by 128.0% in the first quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP now owns 2,850,000 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $131,784,000 after buying an additional 1,600,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Himension Capital Singapore PTE. LTD. lifted its position in shares of SEA by 28.1% in the first quarter. Himension Capital Singapore PTE. LTD. now owns 4,698,142 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $406,624,000 after buying an additional 1,030,652 shares during the last quarter. 72.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SE opened at $36.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $41.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.63 and a beta of 1.70. Sea Limited has a 52 week low of $34.87 and a 52 week high of $88.84.

SEA ( NYSE:SE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.38). SEA had a net margin of 5.44% and a return on equity of 11.14%. The business had revenue of $3.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.02) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Sea Limited will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SE has been the subject of several research reports. Benchmark dropped their price target on SEA from $95.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. KGI Securities cut SEA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Barclays dropped their price target on SEA from $98.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. CICC Research cut SEA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered SEA from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.29.

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations.

