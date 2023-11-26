The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $77.10 Million Holdings in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Free Report) by 6.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 332,663 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 19,566 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $77,098,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in SBA Communications by 1.4% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,780,014 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $644,296,000 after purchasing an additional 38,564 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,698,579 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $625,423,000 after buying an additional 161,151 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in SBA Communications by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,584,205 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $597,523,000 after buying an additional 52,667 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in SBA Communications by 43.0% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,108,540 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $488,675,000 after buying an additional 634,135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in SBA Communications by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,505,929 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $349,011,000 after buying an additional 11,898 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.48% of the company’s stock.

SBA Communications stock opened at $235.09 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.78, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.55. SBA Communications Co. has a one year low of $185.23 and a one year high of $312.34. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $209.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $220.72.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 15th. SBA Communications’s payout ratio is presently 74.89%.

In other news, Director George R. Krouse, Jr. sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.43, for a total value of $117,215.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,001 shares in the company, valued at $1,875,674.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Kevin L. Beebe sold 1,500 shares of SBA Communications stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.83, for a total transaction of $350,745.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,112,978.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director George R. Krouse, Jr. sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.43, for a total transaction of $117,215.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,001 shares in the company, valued at $1,875,674.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 47,779 shares of company stock valued at $11,178,415 in the last quarter. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SBAC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on SBA Communications from $275.00 to $229.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on SBA Communications from $260.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SBA Communications in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $335.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on SBA Communications from $311.00 to $227.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $279.12.

SBA Communications Corporation is a leading independent owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure including towers, buildings, rooftops, distributed antenna systems (DAS) and small cells. With a portfolio of more than 39,000 communications sites in 16 markets throughout the Americas, Africa and the Philippines, SBA is listed on NASDAQ under the symbol SBAC.

