The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $77.82 Million Stock Position in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company decreased its stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,371,791 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 57,266 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Axalta Coating Systems were worth $77,818,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AXTA. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Axalta Coating Systems by 65.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,806,208 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $781,670,000 after buying an additional 10,208,408 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Axalta Coating Systems by 5,915.6% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,193,950 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $132,290,000 after buying an additional 5,107,608 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its position in Axalta Coating Systems by 438.8% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,736,773 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $113,187,000 after buying an additional 3,043,178 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Axalta Coating Systems by 68.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,639,964 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $201,124,000 after buying an additional 2,692,774 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in Axalta Coating Systems by 31.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,816,570 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $297,344,000 after buying an additional 2,358,255 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on AXTA shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com raised Axalta Coating Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Mizuho lowered their price target on Axalta Coating Systems from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Citigroup lowered their price target on Axalta Coating Systems from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Axalta Coating Systems in a research note on Friday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.29.

NYSE AXTA opened at $31.19 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.50. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. has a 52-week low of $24.86 and a 52-week high of $33.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.05. The stock has a market cap of $6.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.15, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.43.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.07. Axalta Coating Systems had a return on equity of 20.98% and a net margin of 4.64%. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. Axalta Coating Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Axalta Coating Systems news, Director Kevin M. Stein purchased 36,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $27.38 per share, with a total value of $1,002,108.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 36,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,002,108. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Robert M. Mclaughlin sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.77, for a total transaction of $148,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 92,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,758,160.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kevin M. Stein purchased 36,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $27.38 per share, with a total value of $1,002,108.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 36,600 shares in the company, valued at $1,002,108. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 30,415 shares of company stock valued at $935,990 in the last ninety days. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high-performance coatings systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Mobility Coatings. The company offers water and solvent-borne products and systems to repair damaged vehicles for independent body shops, multi-shop operators, and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) dealership body shops.

