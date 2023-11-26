The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $84.13 Million Stake in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NIMC)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lowered its stake in shares of NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NIMC – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 821,140 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,198 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in NiSource were worth $84,127,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Aequim Alternative Investments LP raised its holdings in shares of NiSource by 23.0% during the first quarter. Aequim Alternative Investments LP now owns 787,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,262,000 after purchasing an additional 147,500 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NiSource by 0.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 652,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,146,000 after purchasing an additional 5,310 shares during the period. Camden Asset Management L P CA raised its holdings in shares of NiSource by 72.6% during the first quarter. Camden Asset Management L P CA now owns 555,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,840,000 after purchasing an additional 233,675 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of NiSource by 29.7% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 200,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,422,000 after purchasing an additional 46,005 shares during the period. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of NiSource by 153.7% during the second quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 172,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,480,000 after purchasing an additional 104,577 shares during the period.

NIMC opened at $104.26 on Friday. NiSource Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $93.64 and a fifty-two week high of $107.71. The company’s 50-day moving average is $100.46 and its 200 day moving average is $100.95.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th will be issued a $1.9375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $7.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.43%.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of NiSource from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd.

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The company distributes natural gas to approximately 859,000 customers in northern Indiana, as well as approximately 2.4 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Kentucky, and Maryland.

