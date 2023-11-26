The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $99.77 Million Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lessened its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 0.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,983,578 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 4,604 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.07% of Intel worth $99,771,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in shares of Intel during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP grew its position in shares of Intel by 396.4% during the 2nd quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 819 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 654 shares during the period. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.84% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on INTC shares. Mizuho raised shares of Intel from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Northland Securities lifted their price target on shares of Intel from $45.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Intel from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Intel from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.68.

Shares of INTC opened at $43.96 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $37.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.80. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $24.73 and a twelve month high of $44.93. The stock has a market cap of $185.34 billion, a PE ratio of -109.90, a P/E/G ratio of 14.35 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The chip maker reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $14.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.57 billion. Intel had a positive return on equity of 0.49% and a negative net margin of 3.11%. The company’s revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 7th will be given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -125.00%.

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 6,775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $36.80 per share, for a total transaction of $249,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 25,475 shares in the company, valued at $937,480. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

