The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Increases Stock Position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 22,055.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 460,838 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 458,758 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $74,282,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 106,784.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 135,983,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,727,195,000 after buying an additional 135,856,748 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.8% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,012,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,064,249,000 after buying an additional 259,746 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.8% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,042,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $651,659,000 after buying an additional 147,660 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,074,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,711,000 after buying an additional 133,228 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.9% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,948,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,761,000 after buying an additional 55,367 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IVE opened at $164.20 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $155.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $158.23. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $141.44 and a 1 year high of $167.62.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

