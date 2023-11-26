The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Lowers Holdings in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company decreased its stake in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) by 18.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 531,239 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 116,837 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.20% of Electronic Arts worth $68,904,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 50.7% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 145,739 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $19,073,000 after buying an additional 49,044 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 15.4% in the second quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 2,684 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $348,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts in the first quarter worth about $908,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt boosted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 5.6% in the first quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 47,029 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $5,663,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA boosted its position in Electronic Arts by 1.9% during the second quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 346,714 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $44,969,000 after purchasing an additional 6,448 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.42% of the company’s stock.

EA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Electronic Arts from $161.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. TheStreet downgraded Electronic Arts from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Barclays increased their price target on Electronic Arts from $130.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Electronic Arts from $145.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.75.

In related news, insider Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.45, for a total value of $134,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,922 shares in the company, valued at $2,812,962.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.45, for a total value of $134,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,922 shares in the company, valued at $2,812,962.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Richard A. Simonson sold 10,000 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.22, for a total value of $1,282,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 61,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,827,189.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 33,900 shares of company stock worth $4,207,770. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

EA stock opened at $136.60 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $126.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $126.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of $36.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.80. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 52-week low of $108.53 and a 52-week high of $140.30.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The game software company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.18. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 20.02% and a net margin of 13.08%. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 29th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 28th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.94%.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

