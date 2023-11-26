The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Purchases 13,620 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 822,299 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 13,620 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $81,457,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quilter Plc bought a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 1st quarter worth about $208,530,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 67.4% during the 2nd quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 318 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Sara Kelly sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.45, for a total transaction of $26,112.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,964,717.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.77, for a total value of $681,005.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 72,822 shares in the company, valued at $7,629,560.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Sara Kelly sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.45, for a total transaction of $26,112.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 47,532 shares in the company, valued at $4,964,717.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,254 shares of company stock valued at $760,370 over the last three months. 1.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on SBUX shares. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Starbucks in a report on Monday, November 6th. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Starbucks in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $118.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Starbucks from $104.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.52.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Starbucks

Starbucks Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of Starbucks stock opened at $102.78 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.98. Starbucks Co. has a 1-year low of $89.21 and a 1-year high of $115.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $96.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.68.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The coffee company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.09. Starbucks had a net margin of 11.47% and a negative return on equity of 48.79%. The business had revenue of $9.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. Starbucks’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 4.15 EPS for the current year.

Starbucks Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th were paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. This is a boost from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 9th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is 63.69%.

About Starbucks

(Free Report)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.