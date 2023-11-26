The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Purchases 34,337 Shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 4.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 770,547 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,337 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $90,385,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Valero Energy by 110.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 215 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in Valero Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Sageworth Trust Co boosted its stake in Valero Energy by 716.7% during the 1st quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 196 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its stake in Valero Energy by 217.6% during the 1st quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 216 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Valero Energy by 11,500.0% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 232 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. 77.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on VLO. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. downgraded Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, October 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Valero Energy from $113.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Mizuho cut their target price on Valero Energy from $174.00 to $159.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Tudor Pickering upgraded Valero Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Valero Energy from $168.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Valero Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.64.

Valero Energy Trading Down 0.3 %

Valero Energy stock opened at $124.96 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $42.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.26, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.57. Valero Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $104.18 and a fifty-two week high of $152.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $130.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $124.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.51.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The oil and gas company reported $7.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.36 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $38.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.46 billion. Valero Energy had a net margin of 7.11% and a return on equity of 39.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $7.14 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Valero Energy Co. will post 24.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Valero Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th will be given a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.91%.

About Valero Energy

(Free Report)

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company produces California Reformulated Gasoline Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending and Conventional Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending gasolines, CARB diesel, diesel, jet fuel, and asphalt; aromatics; and sulfur crude oils.

Featured Stories

