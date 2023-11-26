The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Purchases 71,948 Shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Free Report) by 5.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,317,609 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after acquiring an additional 71,948 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in SEA were worth $76,474,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SE. Arisaig Partners Asia Pte Ltd. increased its holdings in SEA by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Arisaig Partners Asia Pte Ltd. now owns 1,545,971 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $190,835,000 after acquiring an additional 179,821 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of SEA in the 1st quarter worth $240,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SEA by 133.9% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 26,200 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $3,138,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its stake in shares of SEA by 120.2% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 14,220 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $1,531,000 after purchasing an additional 7,763 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SEA by 56.3% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 15,740 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $1,885,000 after purchasing an additional 5,670 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.05% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of SEA from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. UBS Group raised shares of SEA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $66.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of SEA from $73.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of SEA from $98.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of SEA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $98.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SEA presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $68.29.

Shares of SEA stock opened at $36.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The company has a 50-day moving average of $41.78 and a 200 day moving average of $51.45. The firm has a market cap of $20.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.63 and a beta of 1.70. Sea Limited has a 1 year low of $34.87 and a 1 year high of $88.84.

SEA (NYSE:SE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.38). The firm had revenue of $3.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.17 billion. SEA had a net margin of 5.44% and a return on equity of 11.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.02) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sea Limited will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations.

