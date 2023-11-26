The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Reduces Stake in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company decreased its stake in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 4.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,201,731 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 163,520 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $104,472,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought a new position in Williams Companies in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. ING Groep NV bought a new position in Williams Companies in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Williams Companies in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its stake in Williams Companies by 52.5% in the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 915 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avalon Trust Co bought a new position in Williams Companies in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Williams Companies alerts:

Williams Companies Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of WMB stock opened at $36.32 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.18 billion, a PE ratio of 16.29, a P/E/G ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 1.14. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.80 and a 1-year high of $36.49. The business has a 50-day moving average of $34.73 and a 200 day moving average of $33.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Williams Companies Dividend Announcement

Williams Companies ( NYSE:WMB Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.63 billion. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 16.90% and a net margin of 24.52%. Williams Companies’s quarterly revenue was down 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 26th. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.4475 per share. This represents a $1.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.27%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WMB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays upped their target price on Williams Companies from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Mizuho upped their target price on Williams Companies from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Williams Companies in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. TD Securities reduced their price objective on Williams Companies from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Williams Companies from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.33.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Williams Companies

Williams Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Williams Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.