The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 137,379 Shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company decreased its holdings in shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Free Report) by 26.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 379,697 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 137,379 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.28% of CDW worth $69,674,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in CDW by 1.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,723,027 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,812,692,000 after acquiring an additional 196,216 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of CDW by 25.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,062,063 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,376,326,000 after purchasing an additional 1,447,117 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of CDW by 3.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,281,252 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,029,263,000 after purchasing an additional 156,066 shares during the last quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD raised its stake in shares of CDW by 3.3% in the first quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 3,149,538 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $613,813,000 after purchasing an additional 100,674 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CDW by 2.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,953,417 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $540,574,000 after purchasing an additional 72,363 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.04% of the company’s stock.

Get CDW alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CDW has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James increased their price objective on CDW from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on CDW from $230.00 to $216.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on CDW in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Evercore ISI raised their target price on CDW from $215.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on CDW from $216.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $213.20.

CDW Price Performance

NASDAQ:CDW opened at $216.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $207.25 and a 200 day moving average of $194.80. CDW Co. has a 52-week low of $160.66 and a 52-week high of $219.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.11.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The information technology services provider reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.16. CDW had a return on equity of 78.15% and a net margin of 5.03%. The firm had revenue of $5.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.82 billion. On average, research analysts expect that CDW Co. will post 9.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CDW Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. This is a positive change from CDW’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. CDW’s payout ratio is 30.96%.

CDW Company Profile

(Free Report)

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid, and cloud capabilities across hybrid infrastructure, digital experience, and security.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CDW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CDW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.