The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 1,454 Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company decreased its holdings in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 104,331 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,454 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.08% of Lam Research worth $67,070,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LRCX. Intellectus Partners LLC grew its holdings in Lam Research by 0.8% in the second quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 1,840 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,186,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 5.5% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 289 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 1.1% during the second quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 1,360 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $874,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 10.4% during the second quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 170 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northstar Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 4.2% during the second quarter. Northstar Group Inc. now owns 401 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.08% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Lam Research

In related news, EVP Patrick J. Lord sold 1,845 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $708.33, for a total transaction of $1,306,868.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,699,931.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Patrick J. Lord sold 1,845 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $708.33, for a total transaction of $1,306,868.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,699,931.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 882 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $627.75, for a total transaction of $553,675.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,606,446.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,249 shares of company stock valued at $6,364,451. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Lam Research in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $725.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Lam Research from $720.00 to $700.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 19th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Lam Research from $750.00 to $725.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Lam Research in a report on Thursday, September 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $825.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Lam Research from $725.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $667.00.

Lam Research Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of LRCX stock opened at $717.50 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $94.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.40, a PEG ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 1.52. Lam Research Co. has a one year low of $397.06 and a one year high of $728.22. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $639.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $639.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 1.94.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The semiconductor company reported $6.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.15 by $0.70. The firm had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.42 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 25.08% and a return on equity of 50.02%. The company’s revenue was down 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $10.42 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Lam Research Co. will post 27.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lam Research Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 13th will be paid a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. This is a boost from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 12th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.20%.

Lam Research Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

