The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 19,057 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company trimmed its position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,021,009 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 19,057 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.07% of NIKE worth $112,694,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in NIKE during the second quarter worth about $508,000. Stableford Capital II LLC bought a new stake in NIKE during the second quarter worth about $818,000. Martin Currie Ltd. raised its holdings in NIKE by 3.6% during the second quarter. Martin Currie Ltd. now owns 658,214 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $72,647,000 after acquiring an additional 23,029 shares in the last quarter. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in NIKE during the second quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, Capital International Sarl raised its holdings in NIKE by 7.3% during the second quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 122,365 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $13,505,000 after acquiring an additional 8,364 shares in the last quarter. 63.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Erste Group Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of NIKE in a report on Friday, September 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on NIKE from $145.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on NIKE from $143.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $128.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $122.17.

NIKE Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSE NKE opened at $107.64 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $100.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $105.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 1.84. NIKE, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $88.66 and a fifty-two week high of $131.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $163.82 billion, a PE ratio of 33.22, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.09.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 28th. The footwear maker reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.20. NIKE had a return on equity of 34.97% and a net margin of 9.82%. The firm had revenue of $12.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NIKE Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 1st. This is a boost from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.98%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Robert Holmes Swan purchased 13,072 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $96.13 per share, for a total transaction of $1,256,611.36. Following the purchase, the director now owns 18,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,730,820.65. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Robert Holmes Swan purchased 13,072 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $96.13 per share, for a total transaction of $1,256,611.36. Following the purchase, the director now owns 18,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,730,820.65. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 58,091 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.60, for a total value of $5,785,863.60. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,255,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $125,057,760. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

