The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 24,894 Shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company decreased its holdings in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 829,613 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,894 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.16% of American Electric Power worth $69,853,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Simplicity Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of American Electric Power by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 21,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,827,000 after purchasing an additional 2,446 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,175,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of American Electric Power by 134.3% during the 2nd quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 102,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,613,000 after purchasing an additional 58,631 shares in the last quarter. Perpetual Ltd bought a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the 1st quarter valued at about $521,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of American Electric Power by 141.2% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,912,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,726,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119,687 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AEP opened at $78.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The company has a market capitalization of $41.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.00, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $76.27 and a 200 day moving average of $80.52. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $69.38 and a 12 month high of $100.32.

American Electric Power ( NASDAQ:AEP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.04. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 11.72%. The business had revenue of $5.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.37 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be given a $0.88 dividend. This is an increase from American Electric Power’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 9th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 80.73%.

AEP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America cut their price target on American Electric Power from $91.00 to $77.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Cfra cut their price target on American Electric Power from $99.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 18th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded American Electric Power from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on American Electric Power from $103.00 to $89.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, Guggenheim cut their price target on American Electric Power from $96.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.50.

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

