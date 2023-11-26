The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 30,070 Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company decreased its position in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 2.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,000,703 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 30,070 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.13% of Duke Energy worth $89,803,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 3.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,863,706 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,330,739,000 after purchasing an additional 464,754 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,018,171 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,031,772,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037,012 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 21.3% during the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 8,188,381 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $734,825,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435,725 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 1.1% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,928,738 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $711,525,000 after purchasing an additional 89,132 shares during the period. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 100,433.2% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,846,616 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $808,123,000 after purchasing an additional 7,838,811 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.68% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DUK opened at $90.74 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.76. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.70. Duke Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $83.06 and a fifty-two week high of $106.43.

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.02. Duke Energy had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 8.24%. The firm had revenue of $7.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.13 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.78 EPS. Duke Energy’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.025 per share. This represents a $4.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 261.15%.

DUK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Duke Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $92.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 25th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $109.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $104.00 to $101.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Duke Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.55.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I) and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, solar and wind sources, renewables, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

