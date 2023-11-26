The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 45,035 Shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company cut its stake in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report) by 3.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,374,973 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 45,035 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Southern were worth $96,592,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SO. MRP Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Southern in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Southern in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Southern in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Southern in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Southern in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. 62.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE SO opened at $69.61 on Friday. The Southern Company has a 12 month low of $58.85 and a 12 month high of $75.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $67.63 and a 200-day moving average of $69.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The company has a market cap of $75.92 billion, a PE ratio of 25.13, a PEG ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.55.

Southern ( NYSE:SO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.10. Southern had a return on equity of 10.26% and a net margin of 11.60%. The business had revenue of $6.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.38 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Southern Company will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Investors of record on Monday, November 20th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 17th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 101.08%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on SO shares. Mizuho lowered their price target on Southern from $76.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Bank of America upgraded Southern from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $67.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Southern from $75.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Guggenheim reduced their price target on Southern from $80.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded Southern from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $78.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.36.

In related news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.83, for a total value of $339,150.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 121,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,226,693.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Southern news, insider David P. Poroch sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.39, for a total transaction of $693,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 28,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,990,868.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.83, for a total value of $339,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 121,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,226,693.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 31,490 shares of company stock worth $2,146,405. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through three segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

