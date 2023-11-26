The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 51,146 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 11.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 384,356 shares of the company’s stock after selling 51,146 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.12% of Vanguard Growth ETF worth $108,755,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Grove Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Meitav Investment House Ltd. purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

VUG opened at $298.68 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $97.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $207.94 and a 52 week high of $300.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $279.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $278.80.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

