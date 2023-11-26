The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 9,742 Shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lowered its position in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,970 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,742 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.23% of AutoZone worth $104,646,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new stake in shares of AutoZone in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of AutoZone in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of AutoZone in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 166.7% in the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 16 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. Finally, HWG Holdings LP bought a new stake in shares of AutoZone in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 90.34% of the company’s stock.

Get AutoZone alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Preston Frazer sold 6,754 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,476.97, for a total transaction of $16,729,455.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,756,171.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Domingo Hurtado sold 120 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,548.03, for a total value of $305,763.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $397,492.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Preston Frazer sold 6,754 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,476.97, for a total transaction of $16,729,455.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,756,171.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,069 shares of company stock valued at $30,651,562. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on AZO. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of AutoZone from $2,740.00 to $2,750.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of AutoZone in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $2,975.00 target price on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of AutoZone from $2,721.00 to $2,742.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of AutoZone from $2,425.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of AutoZone from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AutoZone has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,797.63.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on AutoZone

AutoZone Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSE AZO opened at $2,688.00 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2,569.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2,522.17. AutoZone, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2,277.88 and a 12-month high of $2,750.00. The firm has a market cap of $47.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.26, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.65.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 19th. The company reported $46.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $44.51 by $1.95. The firm had revenue of $5.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.62 billion. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.48% and a negative return on equity of 60.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $40.51 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that AutoZone, Inc. will post 147.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AutoZone Company Profile

(Free Report)

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AutoZone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoZone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.