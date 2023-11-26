The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD) is Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD – Free Report) by 576.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,603 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,148 shares during the quarter. Middleby comprises 0.4% of Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC’s holdings in Middleby were worth $2,454,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Middleby during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,659,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Middleby during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $874,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Middleby by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 825,475 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $122,030,000 after purchasing an additional 29,646 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Middleby during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,493,000. Finally, Southeast Asset Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Middleby by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Southeast Asset Advisors Inc. now owns 28,175 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,316 shares during the period. 96.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Middleby news, CTO James K. Pool III sold 1,250 shares of Middleby stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.68, for a total transaction of $183,350.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 36,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,340,325.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CTO James K. Pool III sold 500 shares of Middleby stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.82, for a total transaction of $73,410.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 35,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,272,012.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CTO James K. Pool III sold 1,250 shares of Middleby stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.68, for a total value of $183,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 36,408 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,340,325.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Middleby Price Performance

MIDD traded up $1.42 on Friday, hitting $125.24. 129,488 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 536,369. The Middleby Co. has a fifty-two week low of $109.59 and a fifty-two week high of $162.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $122.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $135.69. The stock has a market cap of $6.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.84 and a beta of 1.56.

Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.06. Middleby had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 17.52%. The company had revenue of $980.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.18 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Middleby Co. will post 9.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Middleby in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Middleby from $160.00 to $152.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $173.00 price target on shares of Middleby in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. TheStreet cut shares of Middleby from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Benchmark dropped their price target on shares of Middleby from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.00.

About Middleby

The Middleby Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and services foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchen equipment worldwide. Its Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment offers conveyor, combi, convection, baking, proofing, deck, speed cooking, and hydrovection ovens; ranges, fryers, and rethermalizers; steam cooking, food warming, catering, induction cooking, and countertop cooking equipment; heated cabinets, charbroilers, ventless cooking systems, kitchen ventilation, toasters, griddles, charcoal grills, professional mixers, stainless steel fabrication, custom millwork, professional refrigerators, blast chillers, cold rooms, ice machines, and freezers; soft serve ice cream, coffee and beverage dispensing, home and professional craft brewing equipment; and fry dispensers, bottle filling and canning equipment, and IoT solutions.

