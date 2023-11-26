The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) Shares Bought by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 0.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 409,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $51,634,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA bought a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 33.5% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. 80.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The PNC Financial Services Group Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock opened at $128.70 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $120.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $123.28. The company has a market cap of $51.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $109.40 and a 1 year high of $170.27.

The PNC Financial Services Group Announces Dividend

The PNC Financial Services Group ( NYSE:PNC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $3.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $5.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.32 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 20.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.78 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 13.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 17th were paid a dividend of $1.55 per share. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 16th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.03%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on PNC shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $112.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com cut The PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Stephens decreased their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $143.00 to $138.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 16th. HSBC began coverage on The PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. They set a “reduce” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $150.99.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

