The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Stock Position Reduced by Founders Financial Securities LLC

Founders Financial Securities LLC cut its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 5.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,692 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,281 shares during the period. Founders Financial Securities LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $3,292,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in Procter & Gamble by 99,734.1% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 253,081,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,402,583,000 after acquiring an additional 252,827,976 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Procter & Gamble by 96,526.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 38,535,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,840,449,000 after acquiring an additional 38,495,676 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,752,321,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Procter & Gamble by 42.2% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 24,386,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,626,080,000 after acquiring an additional 7,235,990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Procter & Gamble by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 44,320,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,717,246,000 after acquiring an additional 4,959,527 shares in the last quarter. 63.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Procter & Gamble news, COO Shailesh Jejurikar sold 11,522 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.13, for a total value of $1,775,885.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 10,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,562,107.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.97, for a total transaction of $83,357.75. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,498 shares in the company, valued at $1,086,985.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Shailesh Jejurikar sold 11,522 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.13, for a total transaction of $1,775,885.86. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 10,135 shares in the company, valued at $1,562,107.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 94,423 shares of company stock worth $14,309,987 in the last quarter. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on PG shares. DZ Bank raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $162.00 to $153.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $161.00 to $151.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $172.00 to $169.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Procter & Gamble presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.41.

Procter & Gamble Price Performance

Shares of PG stock traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $151.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,132,494 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,225,888. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1-year low of $135.83 and a 1-year high of $158.38. The company has a market cap of $356.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.57, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $148.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $150.53.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $21.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.58 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.30% and a return on equity of 33.49%. The business’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.57 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 20th were given a dividend of $0.9407 per share. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 19th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.04%.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

