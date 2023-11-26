The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) Holdings Cut by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lowered its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 6.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 263,246 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 18,043 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.10% of Sherwin-Williams worth $69,897,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 50.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,180,068 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,229,386,000 after buying an additional 1,747,586 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 2.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,275,332 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,131,647,000 after buying an additional 95,785 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 0.4% during the second quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 2,998,298 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $796,108,000 after buying an additional 13,212 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 29.2% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,634,093 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $699,404,000 after buying an additional 596,009 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $498,336,000. Institutional investors own 75.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Sherwin-Williams alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on SHW shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $290.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $310.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $287.44.

Insider Transactions at Sherwin-Williams

In related news, CEO John G. Morikis acquired 2,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $237.60 per share, for a total transaction of $504,900.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 317,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,383,352. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Sherwin-Williams Stock Performance

Shares of SHW opened at $275.83 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $70.60 billion, a PE ratio of 29.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.08. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a one year low of $205.43 and a one year high of $283.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $253.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $256.01.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.43. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 10.50% and a return on equity of 78.92%. The company had revenue of $6.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6 billion. As a group, analysts expect that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 10.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Sherwin-Williams Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.605 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is 25.91%.

Sherwin-Williams Profile

(Free Report)

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sherwin-Williams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sherwin-Williams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.