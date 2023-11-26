The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) Stake Raised by B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG increased its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,992 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,261 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $3,981,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 3,884 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,024,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC increased its position in Sherwin-Williams by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 2,255 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $599,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp increased its position in Sherwin-Williams by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 239 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Sherwin-Williams by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,028 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,631,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services increased its position in Sherwin-Williams by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 10,777 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,862,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. 75.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup dropped their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $310.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $290.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 25th. Finally, Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $224.00 to $249.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $287.44.

Sherwin-Williams Price Performance

Sherwin-Williams stock opened at $275.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $70.60 billion, a PE ratio of 29.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.08. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a one year low of $205.43 and a one year high of $283.80. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $253.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $256.01.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $6.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 78.92% and a net margin of 10.50%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 10.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sherwin-Williams Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $0.605 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.91%.

Insider Activity at Sherwin-Williams

In other Sherwin-Williams news, CEO John G. Morikis acquired 2,125 shares of Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $237.60 per share, with a total value of $504,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 317,270 shares in the company, valued at $75,383,352. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

