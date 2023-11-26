The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Sold by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 16.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 47,984 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 9,657 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $4,284,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 10,937,837 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $976,530,000 after acquiring an additional 252,550 shares during the period. LCM Capital Management Inc lifted its position in Walt Disney by 2.2% in the second quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc now owns 6,585 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $588,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Walt Disney in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,508,000. Capital World Investors increased its position in Walt Disney by 108.4% during the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 182,600 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $16,303,000 after purchasing an additional 95,000 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Sarl lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 15,177 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,355,000 after buying an additional 1,016 shares during the period. 61.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Walt Disney Stock Up 1.0 %

DIS opened at $96.06 on Friday. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $78.73 and a 12 month high of $118.18. The business has a 50-day moving average of $85.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $87.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $175.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.30.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $21.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.37 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 7.31%. Walt Disney’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on DIS. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Walt Disney in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $103.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $131.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Walt Disney from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Walt Disney from $126.00 to $122.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $108.95.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Walt Disney

Walt Disney Profile

(Free Report)

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.