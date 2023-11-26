Thoughtworks Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWKS) Shares Sold by Capital World Investors

Capital World Investors lessened its stake in shares of Thoughtworks Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWKS – Free Report) by 41.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,458,353 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,411,498 shares during the period. Capital World Investors owned 1.09% of Thoughtworks worth $26,111,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TWKS. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Thoughtworks by 662.9% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 3,056 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Thoughtworks in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in Thoughtworks in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in Thoughtworks during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Thoughtworks by 233.3% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 4,054 shares in the last quarter. 27.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TWKS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wolfe Research restated a “peer perform” rating on shares of Thoughtworks in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. TD Cowen downgraded Thoughtworks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Thoughtworks from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $10.00 to $6.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Thoughtworks from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Thoughtworks from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.00.

Thoughtworks Trading Up 2.3 %

NASDAQ TWKS opened at $4.01 on Friday. Thoughtworks Holding, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.18 and a 12 month high of $11.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.10, a PEG ratio of 63.88 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 2.80.

Thoughtworks (NASDAQ:TWKS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. Thoughtworks had a negative net margin of 2.54% and a positive return on equity of 0.49%. The firm had revenue of $280.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $277.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.05) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Thoughtworks Holding, Inc. will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

About Thoughtworks

(Free Report)

Thoughtworks Holding, Inc provides technology consultancy services in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and Latin America. The company's consultancy services integrate strategy, design, and software engineering to enable enterprises and technology disruptors to thrive as modern digital businesses.

