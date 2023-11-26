TKG Advisors LLC Sells 3,079 Shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

TKG Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Free Report) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 151,439 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 3,079 shares during the period. Marathon Oil accounts for 2.7% of TKG Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. TKG Advisors LLC’s holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $4,051,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MRO. TradeLink Capital LLC bought a new position in Marathon Oil during the first quarter worth $781,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new position in Marathon Oil during the first quarter worth $209,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Marathon Oil by 6.9% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 160,065 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,192,000 after buying an additional 10,388 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. bought a new position in Marathon Oil during the first quarter worth $206,000. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. raised its stake in Marathon Oil by 7.4% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 187,679 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,713,000 after buying an additional 12,859 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Marathon Oil alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Marathon Oil

In other Marathon Oil news, CFO Dane E. Whitehead sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.63, for a total value of $1,381,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 171,504 shares in the company, valued at $4,738,655.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Dane E. Whitehead sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.63, for a total value of $1,381,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 171,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,738,655.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael A. Henderson sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.91, for a total transaction of $538,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 131,254 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,532,045.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 396,226 shares of company stock worth $10,779,164 over the last three months. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Marathon Oil Stock Up 0.4 %

Marathon Oil stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $25.35. 4,542,211 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,142,086. Marathon Oil Co. has a 52-week low of $20.57 and a 52-week high of $32.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 2.30. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $26.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.08. Marathon Oil had a net margin of 24.96% and a return on equity of 15.41%. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Marathon Oil Co. will post 2.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Oil announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, November 1st that allows the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the oil and gas producer to buy up to 14.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Marathon Oil Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. This is a boost from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. Marathon Oil’s payout ratio is presently 16.30%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Marathon Oil in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Benchmark decreased their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.09.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Marathon Oil

About Marathon Oil

(Free Report)

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and internationally. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.