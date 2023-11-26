Towerpoint Wealth LLC Grows Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Towerpoint Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,853 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. Towerpoint Wealth LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $464,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Tesla by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 7,071 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,769,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. C2C Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Tesla by 25.7% during the 3rd quarter. C2C Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,115 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $3,757,000 after acquiring an additional 3,087 shares in the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Tesla by 54.7% during the 3rd quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 7,615 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,905,000 after acquiring an additional 2,691 shares in the last quarter. Sabal Trust CO grew its holdings in Tesla by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sabal Trust CO now owns 979 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Tesla by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 23,774 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $5,718,000 after acquiring an additional 1,887 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.87% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.67, for a total value of $2,212,035.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 68,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,347,048.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.67, for a total transaction of $2,212,035.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 68,102 shares in the company, valued at $14,347,048.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.98, for a total transaction of $1,015,920.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 104,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,595,769.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,065 shares of company stock worth $10,248,880 in the last ninety days. 25.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Tesla from $271.00 to $255.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Tesla from $400.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Tesla from $120.00 to $135.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Tesla from $300.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $305.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $233.87.

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA traded up $1.24 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $235.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 65,125,203 shares, compared to its average volume of 120,397,352. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $236.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $240.13. Tesla, Inc. has a one year low of $101.81 and a one year high of $299.29. The company has a market cap of $748.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 2.28.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.07). Tesla had a return on equity of 21.47% and a net margin of 11.21%. The business had revenue of $23.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

