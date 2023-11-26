Towerpoint Wealth LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Towerpoint Wealth LLC increased its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 21.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,853 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. Towerpoint Wealth LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $464,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSLA. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 472 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $509,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. now owns 1,387 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. AFG Fiduciary Services Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. AFG Fiduciary Services Limited Partnership now owns 3,092 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $870,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 2,967 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $777,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 1,478 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $387,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.87% of the company’s stock.

In other Tesla news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.23, for a total value of $643,075.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 57,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,912,137.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.53, for a total value of $2,546,565.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 66,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,209,250.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.23, for a total value of $643,075.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 57,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,912,137.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 43,065 shares of company stock valued at $10,248,880. 25.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of TSLA stock traded up $1.24 during trading on Friday, hitting $235.45. 65,125,203 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 120,397,352. The firm has a market capitalization of $748.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $236.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $240.13. Tesla, Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.81 and a 52-week high of $299.29.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $23.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.19 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 11.21% and a return on equity of 21.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on TSLA shares. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $293.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research report on Friday, September 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $275.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $350.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Tesla from $300.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on Tesla from $290.00 to $266.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $233.87.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

