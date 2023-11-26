TPT Global Tech (OTCMKTS:TPTW) versus Ubiquiti (NYSE:UI) Head to Head Review

TPT Global Tech (OTCMKTS:TPTW – Get Free Report) and Ubiquiti (NYSE:UI – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation and institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares TPT Global Tech and Ubiquiti’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TPT Global Tech N/A N/A N/A ($15.22) 0.00 Ubiquiti $1.94 billion 3.62 $407.64 million $6.66 17.44

Ubiquiti has higher revenue and earnings than TPT Global Tech. TPT Global Tech is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Ubiquiti, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TPT Global Tech N/A N/A N/A Ubiquiti 21.11% -263.22% 29.58%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

3.5% of Ubiquiti shares are held by institutional investors. 50.5% of TPT Global Tech shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 93.1% of Ubiquiti shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for TPT Global Tech and Ubiquiti, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TPT Global Tech 0 0 0 0 N/A Ubiquiti 1 0 1 0 2.00

Ubiquiti has a consensus price target of $150.50, suggesting a potential upside of 29.56%. Given Ubiquiti’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Ubiquiti is more favorable than TPT Global Tech.

Summary

Ubiquiti beats TPT Global Tech on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About TPT Global Tech

TPT Global Tech, Inc. operates as a media content hub for domestic and international syndication technology/telecommunications companies worldwide. It also provides technology solutions for businesses. The company offers software as a service (SaaS), technology platform as a service (PAAS), cloud-based unified communication as a service (UCaaS), and carrier-grade performance and support services for businesses over its private IP MPLS fiber and wireless network. Its cloud-based UCaaS services allow businesses to access voice, data, media, and collaboration in technology markets. In addition, the company distributes pre-paid cellphone services, mobile phones, cellphone accessories, and global roaming cellphones for nationwide mobile virtual network operators and independent sales organization. Additionally, it offers mobile TV, phone, Internet, fiber optic, wireless, hosted PBX, Wi-Fi, Wi-Max, engineering, cabling, wiring, and cloud services; hosted firewall and managed MPLS service technologies; and enterprise-class integrated solutions for manufacturers, retailers, and distributors. Further, the company provides cloud unified businesses services that delivers global TV broadcast and social media platform utilizing a mobile app technology on its proprietary content delivery network; and creates original live action and animated content productions for television, theatrical, home entertainment, and new media markets, as well as operates as an Internet service provider. Additionally, it develops point-of-care diagnostics or testing products, including SANIQuik, a sanitizing unit and QuikLAB mobile laboratories. The company was formerly known as Ally Pharma US, Inc. and changed its name to TPT Global Tech, Inc. in December 2014. TPT Global Tech, Inc. is based in San Diego, California.

About Ubiquiti

Ubiquiti Inc. develops networking technology for service providers, enterprises, and consumers. The company develops technology platforms for high-capacity distributed Internet access, unified information technology, and consumer electronics for professional, home, and personal use. Its service provider product platforms offer carrier-class network infrastructure for fixed wireless broadband, wireless backhaul systems, and routing and related software; and enterprise product platforms provide wireless LAN infrastructure, video surveillance products, switching and routing solutions, security gateways, door access systems, and other WLAN products. The company also provides technology platforms, such as airMAX, which include proprietary protocols that contain technologies for minimizing signal noise; EdgeMAX, a software and system routing platform; airFiber, a wireless backhaul point-to-point radio system; and UFiber GPON, a plug and play fiber network technology to build high speed fiber internet networks. In addition, it offers UniFi Gateway Console, an enterprise class router and security gateway device; UniFi Wi-Fi, an enterprise Wi-Fi system; UniFi Protect, a video surveillance system, which provides statistical reporting and advanced analytics; UniFi Switch that deliver performance, switching, and power of ethernet support for enterprise networks; UniFi Access, a door access system; and UniFi Talk, a plug-and-play phone system and VoIP subscription service. Further, the company provides base stations, radios, backhaul equipment, and customer premise equipment; embedded radio products; and antennas. It serves customers through a network of distributors, online retailers, and direct to customers worldwide. The company was formerly known as Ubiquiti Networks, Inc. and changed its name to Ubiquiti Inc. in August 2019. Ubiquiti Inc. was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

