TransAlta Co. (NYSE:TAC) Shares Sold by Rubric Capital Management LP

Rubric Capital Management LP lessened its stake in shares of TransAlta Co. (NYSE:TAC – Free Report) (TSE:TA) by 40.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,426,490 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,359,073 shares during the period. Rubric Capital Management LP owned 1.30% of TransAlta worth $32,072,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TransAlta in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TransAlta in the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of TransAlta by 153.2% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 5,497 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 3,326 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of TransAlta in the third quarter worth about $88,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in shares of TransAlta in the fourth quarter worth about $90,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.93% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on TAC shares. TD Securities started coverage on shares of TransAlta in a research report on Friday, October 6th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. StockNews.com cut shares of TransAlta from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of TransAlta from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.00.

Shares of TAC traded up $0.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $8.12. 181,765 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 496,440. TransAlta Co. has a twelve month low of $7.22 and a twelve month high of $10.40. The stock has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76.

TransAlta (NYSE:TAC – Get Free Report) (TSE:TA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.57. TransAlta had a net margin of 16.56% and a return on equity of 39.38%. The business had revenue of $758.14 million during the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that TransAlta Co. will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.0437 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This is a boost from TransAlta’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. TransAlta’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.13%.

TransAlta Corporation engages in the development, production, and sale of electric energy. It operates through Hydro, Wind and Solar, Gas, Energy Transition, and Energy Marketing segments. The Hydro segment has a net ownership interest of approximately 922 megawatts (MW) of owned hydro electrical-generating capacity located in Alberta, British Columbia, and Ontario.

