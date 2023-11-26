TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) Holdings Decreased by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC trimmed its position in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) by 10.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 57,895 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 6,818 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $51,784,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 377 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in TransDigm Group by 28.5% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,630 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,457,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in TransDigm Group by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 18,161 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $16,239,000 after purchasing an additional 2,462 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its position in TransDigm Group by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,206,880 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,973,326,000 after purchasing an additional 335,334 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in TransDigm Group by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,988,257 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,777,805,000 after purchasing an additional 8,413 shares during the period. 95.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TransDigm Group Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of TransDigm Group stock opened at $970.73 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $879.36 and its 200-day moving average is $863.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.69 billion, a PE ratio of 44.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.38. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $599.42 and a 12-month high of $1,013.08.

TransDigm Group Increases Dividend

TransDigm Group ( NYSE:TDG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The aerospace company reported $8.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.10 by $0.93. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 52.68% and a net margin of 19.70%. TransDigm Group’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.74 earnings per share. Analysts expect that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 30.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a special dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 27th. Investors of record on Monday, November 20th will be given a dividend of $35.00 per share. This is a positive change from TransDigm Group’s previous special dividend of $22.00. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 17th.

Insider Activity at TransDigm Group

In related news, Director Robert J. Small sold 39,558 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $965.20, for a total transaction of $38,181,381.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 179,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $173,364,398. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other TransDigm Group news, CFO Sarah Wynne sold 5,420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $883.16, for a total value of $4,786,727.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $618,212. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert J. Small sold 39,558 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $965.20, for a total value of $38,181,381.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 179,615 shares in the company, valued at $173,364,398. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 101,141 shares of company stock valued at $95,297,122. Company insiders own 7.18% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TDG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on TransDigm Group from $1,000.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on TransDigm Group from $960.00 to $1,013.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1,044.00 price target on shares of TransDigm Group in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Alembic Global Advisors lowered TransDigm Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on TransDigm Group from $980.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, TransDigm Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $997.54.

About TransDigm Group

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. Its Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

