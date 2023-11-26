Trexquant Investment LP Boosts Stake in Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH)

Trexquant Investment LP boosted its stake in shares of Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH – Free Report) by 161.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,585 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 39,856 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP owned 0.10% of Black Hills worth $3,892,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in Black Hills by 1.1% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 13,420 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,034,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Black Hills by 3.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,322 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Black Hills by 4.2% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,866 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Black Hills by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,240 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $829,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Black Hills by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,603 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,965,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.64% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Black Hills from $60.00 to $49.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 20th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Black Hills from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Black Hills in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Mizuho upgraded Black Hills from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Black Hills from $68.00 to $61.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Black Hills presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.83.

Shares of BKH stock opened at $51.26 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.05 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The business has a fifty day moving average of $50.45 and a 200 day moving average of $56.26. Black Hills Co. has a 1 year low of $46.43 and a 1 year high of $73.98.

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $407.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $579.85 million. Black Hills had a return on equity of 8.01% and a net margin of 10.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Black Hills Co. will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. Black Hills’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.77%.

Black Hills Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Electric Utilities and Gas Utilities. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 220,000 electric utility customers in Colorado, Montana, South Dakota, and Wyoming; and owns and operates 1,482 megawatts of generation capacity and 9,024 miles of electric transmission and distribution lines.

