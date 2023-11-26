Trexquant Investment LP Buys 226,134 Shares of Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA)

Trexquant Investment LP lifted its stake in Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA – Free Report) by 2,234.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 236,256 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 226,134 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP owned 0.06% of Liberty Global worth $3,983,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in Liberty Global by 4.3% during the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 13,941,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,048,000 after buying an additional 571,001 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Liberty Global by 10.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,599,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,188,000 after buying an additional 714,447 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Liberty Global during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $92,196,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its position in Liberty Global by 29.8% during the second quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 4,074,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,689,000 after buying an additional 936,217 shares during the period. Finally, Perpetual Ltd boosted its position in shares of Liberty Global by 20.8% in the second quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 3,924,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,168,000 after purchasing an additional 675,447 shares during the period. 34.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LBTYA stock opened at $16.19 on Friday. Liberty Global plc has a one year low of $15.01 and a one year high of $22.09. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. The company has a market capitalization of $6.40 billion, a PE ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.27.

Liberty Global ( NASDAQ:LBTYA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $1.72. Liberty Global had a negative net margin of 70.98% and a negative return on equity of 23.92%. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Liberty Global plc will post -1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Bryan H. Hall sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.82, for a total transaction of $99,100.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 133,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,653,937.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Bryan H. Hall sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.82, for a total transaction of $99,100.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 133,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,653,937.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jason Waldron sold 12,506 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.74, for a total transaction of $234,362.44. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 39,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $735,488.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 136,997 shares of company stock valued at $2,510,014. 9.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on LBTYA. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Liberty Global from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Liberty Global from $25.00 to $24.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.86.

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential and business customers. It offers value-added broadband services, such as intelligent WiFi features; internet services; security solutions, such as anti-virus, anti-spyware, firewall, and spam protection; smart home services; online storage solutions; web spaces; and Connect Box that delivers in-home Wi-Fi service.

