Trexquant Investment LP Buys 2,331 Shares of Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT)

Trexquant Investment LP boosted its holdings in Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT – Free Report) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 315,589 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,331 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP owned about 0.25% of Yext worth $3,569,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Yext by 311.6% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,686 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Yext by 0.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 397,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,819,000 after purchasing an additional 1,743 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Yext by 19.3% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 2,047 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Yext by 8.4% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 2,064 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Yext by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 105,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $689,000 after purchasing an additional 2,328 shares in the last quarter. 71.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Yext alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Yext news, General Counsel Ho Shin sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.20, for a total value of $93,000.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 112,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $697,357.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Yext Stock Down 0.9 %

NYSE YEXT opened at $6.60 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $821.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.74 and a beta of 1.21. Yext, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.12 and a 52 week high of $14.35. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.38.

Yext (NYSE:YEXT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 6th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.06. The company had revenue of $102.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.97 million. Yext had a negative return on equity of 17.83% and a negative net margin of 5.94%. Yext’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.16) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Yext, Inc. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.50 target price on shares of Yext in a report on Friday, September 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $11.95.

View Our Latest Research Report on YEXT

Yext Profile

(Free Report)

Yext, Inc organizes business facts to provide answers to consumer questions in North America and internationally. It operates Yext platform, a cloud-based platform that allows its customers to provide answers to consumer questions, to control the facts about their businesses and the content of their landing pages, and to manage their consumer reviews, as well as provides customers to update their information and content through its knowledge network of approximately 200 maps, apps, search engines, intelligent GPS systems, digital assistants, vertical directories, and social networks.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Yext Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yext and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.