Trexquant Investment LP Buys New Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 50,488 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock, valued at approximately $4,508,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DIS. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Walt Disney during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. GeoWealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 136.9% during the 2nd quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 334 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC increased its holdings in Walt Disney by 197.6% in the 4th quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 366 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Walt Disney Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE DIS opened at $96.06 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The Walt Disney Company has a 12-month low of $78.73 and a 12-month high of $118.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $85.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $175.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.30.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $21.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.37 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 7.31% and a net margin of 2.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on DIS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Citigroup cut their target price on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their price target on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.95.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on DIS

Walt Disney Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.