Trexquant Investment LP Cuts Stock Holdings in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE)

Trexquant Investment LP reduced its stake in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE – Free Report) by 8.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,411 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 3,210 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Allegion were worth $4,130,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allegion during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Allegion in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Allegion in the second quarter worth $34,000. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its position in Allegion by 46.2% during the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 323 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Allegion by 44.9% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 371 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. 92.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Allegion alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ALLE shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Allegion from $130.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Vertical Research downgraded shares of Allegion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $128.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Allegion in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Longbow Research cut shares of Allegion from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.14.

Allegion Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE ALLE opened at $105.04 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $109.66. Allegion plc has a 12 month low of $95.94 and a 12 month high of $128.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.22 billion, a PE ratio of 16.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.13.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.21. Allegion had a net margin of 15.41% and a return on equity of 55.71%. The business had revenue of $917.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $908.93 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.64 earnings per share. Allegion’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Allegion plc will post 6.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Allegion Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 18th were issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 15th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. Allegion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.53%.

Allegion Company Profile

(Free Report)

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door controls and systems and exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems and services; electronic security products and access control systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; doors, accessories, and other.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Allegion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.