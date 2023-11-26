Trexquant Investment LP Decreases Holdings in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL)

Trexquant Investment LP lowered its position in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL – Free Report) by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 231,467 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 23,302 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Exelixis were worth $4,423,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Farallon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 115.9% in the 1st quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 23,466,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $455,475,000 after acquiring an additional 12,597,851 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Exelixis during the fourth quarter valued at about $50,953,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in Exelixis by 67.8% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 5,732,921 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $109,556,000 after buying an additional 2,315,458 shares during the period. Krensavage Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Exelixis during the first quarter valued at about $41,457,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Exelixis by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,214,174 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $702,917,000 after acquiring an additional 1,683,880 shares during the last quarter. 93.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Exelixis alerts:

Insider Transactions at Exelixis

In related news, EVP Dana Aftab sold 4,600 shares of Exelixis stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.47, for a total transaction of $103,362.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 399,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,986,719.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Exelixis Stock Performance

Exelixis stock opened at $21.68 on Friday. Exelixis, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.32 and a fifty-two week high of $22.80. The stock has a market cap of $6.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.43, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.59. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.53.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The biotechnology company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $471.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $473.31 million. Exelixis had a net margin of 5.19% and a return on equity of 3.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Exelixis, Inc. will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Exelixis in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Exelixis in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Exelixis in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Exelixis from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Leerink Partnrs reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Exelixis in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.44.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Exelixis

Exelixis Company Profile

(Free Report)

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines to treat cancers in the United States. The company offers CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Exelixis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelixis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.