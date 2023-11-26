Trexquant Investment LP Grows Stake in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK)

Trexquant Investment LP increased its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK – Free Report) by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,007 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,629 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP owned approximately 0.05% of Mohawk Industries worth $3,611,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Mohawk Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 143.7% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its stake in Mohawk Industries by 156.8% during the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Mohawk Industries by 191.0% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meitav Investment House Ltd. bought a new position in Mohawk Industries during the second quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.04% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey S. Lorberbaum sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.34, for a total transaction of $2,158,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,226,028. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 17.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:MHK opened at $84.02 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.79 and a beta of 1.27. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $76.02 and a 1 year high of $130.63. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.74 billion. Mohawk Industries had a positive return on equity of 6.91% and a negative net margin of 4.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.34 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 9.09 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MHK. Barclays dropped their price target on Mohawk Industries from $98.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Mohawk Industries from $118.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. TheStreet lowered Mohawk Industries from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Mohawk Industries from $130.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price target on Mohawk Industries from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.13.

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for residential and commercial remodeling, and new construction channels in the United States, Europe, Russia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

