Trexquant Investment LP Has $4.06 Million Position in Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK)

Trexquant Investment LP grew its position in Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK – Free Report) by 215.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 245,858 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 168,019 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Cinemark were worth $4,057,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Cinemark by 61.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 50,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $872,000 after acquiring an additional 19,144 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Cinemark by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,133,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,584,000 after purchasing an additional 11,733 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Cinemark in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Cinemark by 63.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 52,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $923,000 after purchasing an additional 20,477 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Cinemark by 55.6% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 58,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,005,000 after buying an additional 20,792 shares during the period.

Several research firms recently commented on CNK. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cinemark in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Cinemark from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price target (up from $20.00) on shares of Cinemark in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Benchmark boosted their price target on Cinemark from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Cinemark from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.39.

CNK opened at $14.22 on Friday. Cinemark Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.28 and a 12-month high of $19.85. The business has a 50 day moving average of $16.43 and a 200-day moving average of $16.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.36. The stock has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.39, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 2.28.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $874.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $845.61 million. Cinemark had a net margin of 3.53% and a return on equity of 51.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.20) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cinemark Holdings, Inc. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of February 24, 20223 it operated 518 theatres with 5,847 screens in the United States, and South and Central America. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

