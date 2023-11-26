Trexquant Investment LP Has $4.12 Million Stake in Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO)

Trexquant Investment LP increased its stake in Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO – Free Report) by 54.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 134,429 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,265 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP owned approximately 0.14% of Grocery Outlet worth $4,115,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Grocery Outlet by 1,174.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,752,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,527,000 after purchasing an additional 1,615,038 shares during the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Grocery Outlet by 2,764.6% in the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,424,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,552,000 after buying an additional 4,269,730 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Grocery Outlet by 10.3% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,166,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,974,000 after buying an additional 108,866 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Grocery Outlet by 45.9% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 60,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,854,000 after acquiring an additional 19,047 shares during the period. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Grocery Outlet by 893.8% in the first quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 140,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,979,000 after acquiring an additional 126,626 shares during the last quarter.

Get Grocery Outlet alerts:

Grocery Outlet Price Performance

Shares of GO stock opened at $28.52 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.04. Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. has a one year low of $25.71 and a one year high of $36.54. The firm has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Grocery Outlet from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Grocery Outlet from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Grocery Outlet from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Grocery Outlet from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Grocery Outlet in a research report on Friday, September 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.38.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Grocery Outlet

Insider Activity

In other Grocery Outlet news, Director Thomas F. Herman sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.07, for a total transaction of $60,140.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $583,358. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,000 shares of company stock worth $175,000. Corporate insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Grocery Outlet Profile

(Free Report)

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. engages in ownership and operation of a network of independently operated stores in the United States. The company's stores offer products in various categories, such as dairy and deli, produce, floral, and fresh meat and seafood products, as well as grocery, general merchandise, health and beauty care, frozen foods, and beer and wine.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Grocery Outlet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grocery Outlet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.