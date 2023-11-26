Trexquant Investment LP Has $4.29 Million Holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS)

Trexquant Investment LP raised its position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS – Free Report) by 220.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 104,625 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 72,013 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals were worth $4,293,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $44,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $44,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 104.3% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 1,239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the period. 93.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on IONS shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, November 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.23.

Insider Activity at Ionis Pharmaceuticals

In other Ionis Pharmaceuticals news, Director Joseph Klein III sold 2,000 shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $817,300. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP C Frank Bennett sold 4,460 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.50, for a total transaction of $207,390.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,057,561. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph Klein III sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,346 shares in the company, valued at approximately $817,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 20,282 shares of company stock valued at $934,603. 2.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 0.5 %

IONS opened at $49.83 on Friday. Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.69 and a fifty-two week high of $50.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.06, a quick ratio of 6.33 and a current ratio of 6.39. The company’s 50-day moving average is $46.22 and its 200 day moving average is $42.43.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($1.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.01) by ($0.02). Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 90.50% and a negative net margin of 66.34%. The company had revenue of $144.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.42 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; TEGSEDI, an antisense injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy caused by hereditary transthyretin amyloidosis in adults; and WAYLIVRA, an antisense medicine for treatment for familial chylomicronemia syndrome (FCS) and familial partial lipodystrophy.

Featured Stories

