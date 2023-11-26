Trexquant Investment LP Invests $4.37 Million in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 80,786 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,371,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Twin Tree Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 129.8% in the second quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 207,585 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,232,000 after purchasing an additional 117,267 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Dell Technologies by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 157,212 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,507,000 after buying an additional 24,273 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Dell Technologies by 1,354.3% during the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 4,043 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 3,765 shares in the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP boosted its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 63.4% during the 2nd quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 104,107 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,633,000 after buying an additional 40,385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Employees Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Dell Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,879,000. Institutional investors own 38.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Dell Technologies alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on DELL. Daiwa Capital Markets raised Dell Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $50.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $70.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $50.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $60.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, September 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.00.

Dell Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of DELL opened at $74.41 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $53.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.95. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.96 and a 52 week high of $75.38. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.36.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The technology company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $22.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.78 billion. Dell Technologies had a negative return on equity of 149.91% and a net margin of 2.03%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Dell Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 24th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 23rd. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.14%.

Insider Activity at Dell Technologies

In other Dell Technologies news, General Counsel Richard J. Rothberg sold 30,009 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $2,040,612.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 99,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,793,132. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 48.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Dell Technologies

(Free Report)

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Dell Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dell Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.