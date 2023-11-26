Trexquant Investment LP Lowers Position in Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA)

Trexquant Investment LP cut its holdings in Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA – Free Report) by 30.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,453 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 14,537 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP owned approximately 0.08% of Copa worth $3,699,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in shares of Copa during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of Copa by 1,560.7% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 465 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Copa by 136.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 689 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Copa by 504.0% during the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,069 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 892 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Copa by 16.2% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,083 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. 81.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Copa alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on CPA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Copa from $160.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Monday, September 18th. TD Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Copa from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 11th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Copa from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Copa in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Copa from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Copa presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $136.63.

Copa Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CPA opened at $94.02 on Friday. Copa Holdings, S.A. has a twelve month low of $78.12 and a twelve month high of $121.20. The company’s 50 day moving average is $87.14 and its 200 day moving average is $100.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a PE ratio of 8.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.37.

Copa (NYSE:CPA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The transportation company reported $4.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.62 by $0.77. Copa had a net margin of 12.07% and a return on equity of 39.91%. The company had revenue of $867.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $870.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.91 EPS. Copa’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Copa Holdings, S.A. will post 15 EPS for the current year.

Copa Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.49%. Copa’s payout ratio is 31.36%.

Copa Company Profile

(Free Report)

Copa Holdings, SA, through its subsidiaries, provides airline passenger and cargo services. The company offers approximately 327 daily scheduled flights to 78 destinations in 32 countries in North, Central, and South America, as well as the Caribbean from its Panama City hub. As of December 31, 2022, it operated a fleet of 97 aircraft comprising 67 Boeing 737-800 Next Generation aircraft, 9 Boeing 737-700 Next Generation aircraft, 1 Boeing 737-800 Boeing Converted Freighter, and 20 737-MAX aircraft.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Copa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.