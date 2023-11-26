Trexquant Investment LP Lowers Position in ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO)

Trexquant Investment LP decreased its stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO – Free Report) by 44.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 176,691 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 140,884 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) were worth $4,431,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ZTO. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 136.0% in the first quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 254,840 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,470,000 after purchasing an additional 146,838 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 415,473 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $10,387,000 after purchasing an additional 13,333 shares in the last quarter. HAP Trading LLC purchased a new stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) in the 1st quarter valued at about $413,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 753.5% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 69,896 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,762,000 after buying an additional 61,707 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 116.2% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 839,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $20,990,000 after buying an additional 451,200 shares during the last quarter. 41.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ZTO. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on ZTO Express (Cayman) from $36.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. StockNews.com cut ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Bank of America lowered shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $34.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. TheStreet lowered shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from $36.50 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.40.

Shares of ZTO opened at $22.32 on Friday. ZTO Express has a fifty-two week low of $21.44 and a fifty-two week high of $30.05. The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.86 and a 200 day moving average of $25.39. The firm has a market cap of $13.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.17.

ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 29th. The transportation company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.09. ZTO Express (Cayman) had a net margin of 23.07% and a return on equity of 15.56%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that ZTO Express will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc provides express delivery and other value-added logistics services in the People's Republic of China. It offers freight forwarding services; and delivery services for e-commerce and traditional merchants, and other express service users. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

