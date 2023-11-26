Trexquant Investment LP Purchases 197,394 Shares of Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX)

Trexquant Investment LP boosted its holdings in shares of Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX – Free Report) by 286.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 266,319 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 197,394 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP owned approximately 0.27% of Viking Therapeutics worth $4,317,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 617,353.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,922,748 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $181,864,000 after purchasing an additional 10,920,979 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 2,039.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,280,944 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $87,928,000 after buying an additional 5,034,102 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Viking Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $28,396,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Viking Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,638,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Viking Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $10,393,000. 78.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Viking Therapeutics alerts:

Viking Therapeutics Trading Up 6.2 %

Shares of VKTX stock opened at $12.28 on Friday. Viking Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.54 and a 12 month high of $25.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.25.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Viking Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:VKTX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.01). On average, equities analysts anticipate that Viking Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VKTX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. StockNews.com raised Viking Therapeutics to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.25.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on VKTX

Viking Therapeutics Company Profile

(Free Report)

Viking Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders. The company's lead drug candidate is VK2809, an orally available tissue and receptor-subtype selective agonist of the thyroid hormone receptor beta (TRß), which is in Phase IIb clinical trials to treat patients with biopsy-confirmed non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, as well as NAFLD.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Viking Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viking Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.