Trexquant Investment LP Purchases 23,892 Shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Trexquant Investment LP grew its holdings in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Free Report) by 1,133.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,999 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,892 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $4,209,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AME. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of AMETEK by 84.3% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 212 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AMETEK in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. TFC Financial Management Inc. acquired a new stake in AMETEK during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in AMETEK during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new position in AMETEK in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. 85.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMETEK Stock Performance

NYSE AME opened at $156.18 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $148.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $152.58. The stock has a market cap of $36.05 billion, a PE ratio of 28.29, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.86. AMETEK, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $131.52 and a fifty-two week high of $164.75.

AMETEK Dividend Announcement

AMETEK ( NYSE:AME Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The technology company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. AMETEK had a return on equity of 18.19% and a net margin of 19.68%. AMETEK’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.45 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that AMETEK, Inc. will post 6.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.12%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 810 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.09, for a total transaction of $125,622.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 29,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,568,020.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 1,645 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.74, for a total value of $251,257.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,622,523.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 810 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.09, for a total transaction of $125,622.90. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 29,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,568,020.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,385 shares of company stock worth $5,815,520 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AME has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho raised their price target on AMETEK from $161.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of AMETEK from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of AMETEK in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $159.00 price target on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AMETEK in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on AMETEK from $165.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $173.75.

AMETEK Profile

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices in North America, Europe, Asia, and South America. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.Its EMG segment offers engineered electrical connectors and electronics packaging to protect sensitive devices and mission-critical electronics; precision motion control products for data storage, medical devices, business equipment, automation, and other applications; high-purity powdered metals, strips and foils, specialty clad metals, and metal matrix composites; motor-blower systems and heat exchangers for use in thermal management, military, commercial aircraft, and military ground vehicles; and motors for use in commercial appliances, fitness equipment, food and beverage machines, hydraulic pumps, and industrial blowers.

