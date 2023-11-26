Trexquant Investment LP Purchases Shares of 503,152 Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG)

Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 503,152 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,527,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Transocean during the second quarter valued at approximately $375,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its position in Transocean by 10.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 47,297 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 4,642 shares during the last quarter. Highland Peak Capital LLC bought a new position in Transocean during the first quarter valued at approximately $10,570,000. First Dallas Securities Inc. grew its position in Transocean by 17.2% during the second quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. now owns 34,090 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Transocean during the first quarter valued at approximately $66,000. 66.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Transocean alerts:

Transocean Stock Performance

NYSE:RIG opened at $6.56 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.05 and a beta of 2.96. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.29. Transocean Ltd. has a twelve month low of $3.65 and a twelve month high of $8.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Transocean ( NYSE:RIG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $713.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $738.22 million. Transocean had a negative net margin of 44.49% and a negative return on equity of 9.76%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.06) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Transocean Ltd. will post -1.01 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Transocean in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Transocean from $9.50 to $10.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Transocean to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Transocean from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Transocean from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.89.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Transocean

Insider Activity at Transocean

In related news, CAO David A. Tonnel sold 57,259 shares of Transocean stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.22, for a total value of $470,668.98. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 417,789 shares in the company, valued at $3,434,225.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 13.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Transocean

(Free Report)

Transocean Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells worldwide. It contracts its mobile offshore drilling rigs, related equipment, and work crews to drill oil and gas wells. It serves integrated energy companies, government-owned or government-controlled energy companies, and other independent energy companies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Transocean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Transocean and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.